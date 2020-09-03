Florida 's Cameron Airborne Connects With Doobie and Caskey For Psychedelic Trip

This animated visual from Cameron Airborne is a TRIP !

Today South Florida rapper Cameron Airborne releases the psychedelic animated visual for his new track "Past Life" featuring Doobie and Caskey. Combining elements of animation and trippy visual graphics, Cameron Airborne trips on acid in his house while playing video games and smoking out with some stallions. As the graphics go crazy for the viewers, Caskey and Doobie come alive on Cam's video game while the two rap their verses in cartoon mode via the Colton Visuals directed video.

"I produced Past Life with my homie BMagic302 - I played guitar on the instrumental he added the 808 and the drums so it has that real gritty underground sound we co-produced this one. It's more raw underground so I got Caskey and Doobie on the track. Doobie is out in LA and we were on tour last October and we have a good relationship, he gave me a shout out and a big cameo and a co-sign so to speak." Cameron Airborne said. "COVID stopped a lot of my shows and I tour 3-4 times a year, but it's picking up because of the last single with Jackboy. Promoters really started to hit me up once that song hit 1 million plays, but COVID gave me time to really focus on music and to put out a full body of work."

Cameron Airborne is once again proving that his vivid imagination has no ends as he continues to create entertaining visuals for fans across the world. Combined with the management and marketing of WMR, Cameron is reaching new heights and fans with his tripped out visuals and infectiously melodic sounds.

"The music video is insane, in the video we drop acid and Caskey and Doobie appear as cartoons with the visual. I figured out an idea to still incorporate them in the video but just have them in cartoons. I think this is going to be a really big song for me," an excited Cameron Airborne said in a statement to the press.