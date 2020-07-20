Foogiano Smokes In School For New Visual With Gucci Mane

Recently Foogiano dropped his "Ballin' On A B*tch" video and you could say is a case of "Higher Learning"

Foogiano has made the news recently for a few issues outside of the music after his concert was shot up, but this visual brings everything full circle as Foogiano teams up with Gucci Mane, the 1017 BOSS, for a video for the ages. While we don't know what level of school Foogiano has finished, we know he wasn't smoking in school like this! If you like this song check it out on the Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer. Check it out above: