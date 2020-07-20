AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Foogiano Smokes In School For New Visual With Gucci Mane

OnlineCrates

Recently Foogiano dropped his "Ballin' On A B*tch" video and you could say is a case of "Higher Learning"

Foogiano has made the news recently for a few issues outside of the music after his concert was shot up, but this visual brings everything full circle as Foogiano teams up with Gucci Mane, the 1017 BOSS, for a video for the ages. While we don't know what level of school Foogiano has finished, we know he wasn't smoking in school like this! If you like this song check it out on the Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer. Check it out above:

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

BigMuff274

Freddie Gibbs Punches Dirty Cop in "Scottie Beam" Video With Rick Ross

Freddie Gibbs takes on police brutality and the issue of driving while Black in America

OnlineCrates

Joey Bada$$ Is Seeing "The Light" After a Voodoo Ceremony

Joey Bada$$ has had a spiritual awakening after a traditional voodoo ceremony - check it out here!

OnlineCrates

Jae Mansa Links With Its Dev and Cuban Doll

Jae Mansa unleashes a new single about the "Crabs" in a barrel mentality

OnlineCrates

Lil Baby Makes a Statement with "The Bigger Picture" at the Roots Picnic (LIVE)

Lil Baby is one of the hottest rappers out and he's using his voice for change!

OnlineCrates

Payroll Giovanni & Peezy Unite Detroit With "Whole Gang" Visual

Payroll Giovanni & Peezy unite Detroit's East and West sides with "Whole Gang" ft. Doughboy Cashout and Team Eastside

OnlineCrates

Brooklyn Rapper Brutini Releases “Ghetto Town”

Fast rising Hip Hop sensation and Brooklyn native Brutini (@_Tieyourlaces) releases his first single “Ghetto Town” off the highly anticipated album Drippamphetamine.

Seleah Simone

TMG FRE$H Taps Tee Grizzley For “Champagne Cry”

TMG FRE$H releases a new single titled “Champagne Cry,” featuring Detroit’s finest Tee Grizzley.

Shirley Ju

Problem Gets Freddie Gibbs & Snoop Dogg For Summer Hit "Don’t Be Mad A Me"

Problem x Freddie Gibbs x Snoop Dogg = Summer Slapper !

OnlineCrates

by

Heckman1001

French Montana and Tory Lanez Freeze the Summer With New Visual for "Cold"

Does French have another hit on his hand with "Cold"

OnlineCrates