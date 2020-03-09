AllHipHop
Fort Lauderdale Rapper Duece Uno Drops New Banger "Verified"

AllHipHop Staff

Fort Lauderdale's Duece Uno has teamed up with industry heavyweight Russell "Block" Spencer for a new deal and a gang of new music.

Fort Lauderdale’s newest sensation and debut artist, Duece Uno, is thrilled to announce his new inked deal with Atlanta based label, Block Ent. 

Block Ent owner, Russ “Block” Spencer, who brought you Jeezy, Ciara, Rick Ross, Yung Joc, Gorilla Zoe, BoyzNDaHood and more, is excited to assist in taking Duece’s career to new heights.

Duece is preparing to have two of his newest singles, “Verified and Kash Doll”, hit the radio airways of South Florida. 

As a new artist, Duece exudes the ambition and drive to be the best version of himself while furthering his career.

Duece Uno has been hitting the ground running since the start of his career a few years ago. 

The Broward County native forges ahead on his music agenda by studying artist greats before him & vowing to stay transparent through his music.

Duece takes pride in his hometown and strives to be involved in his community. 

“I’m just happy to be able to release my real feelings via lyrics, link up with forward thinking music producers & talent so I can push the music culture up through sharing my thoughts, experiences & more with likeminded people,” states Duece Uno.

Duece Uno has already been featured in an array of music/hiphop blog sites and is noted as "ones to watch in 2020."

For More Information On Duece Uno Visit : DueceUno Instagram

