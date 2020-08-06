AllHipHop
Frank - "Ain’t Mine" Video

AllHipHop Staff

Frank releases CHD Productions-directed "Ain't Mine."

(AllHipHop Music) Ascending star emcee and R&B singer from the Bronx Frank, better known as Francisco Burgos releases a smooth new single, which bridges a fine line between emotional lyricism and sultry vocals with "Ain't Mine." 

Frank uses vivid wordplay accompanied by a softly and elegantly sung hook to curate a narrative about him getting over a woman who is not the best for him.

Frank, has shown his alter ego and full name Francisco Burgos on the big screen, as he's blessed with the gift of incredible acting and entertaining. However, even with appearances on hit series 'The Sopranos' and 'Power' to go along with multiple movie showings such as 'Explicit Ills', 'The Shed,' and more gigs, he is learning how to balance both the worlds of entertainment and music to elevate his overall platform.

Throughout the single, he vents over, getting over his break up with his ex and recounts their old times. 

He credits her for turning him into a "heart-breaker," and now he finds peace in womanizing and enjoying parties with his close friends. 

A copacetic beat embellishes the single out, which gives the single a similar tone to one of his main influences, Drake's first projects,'So Far Gone.'

The single fits in perfectly with the generation Z and millennial mindset of a kind and loving relationship being hard to come by. In some instances, as Frank showcases throughout the track, it's better to be single to find and understand yourself as a person entirely.

To go along with the single, a cinematic video directed by CHD Productions assimilates a perfect visual portrayal starting with a skit, which shows him Facetime his girlfriend to break up with her before hitting a house party with his friends.

Throughout the video, Frank uses the party to attempt to escape from the heartbreak from his relationship losing the passion it once had.

With each song and project, Frank wishes to create music that portrays the issues that the age group of 18 to 30 goes through in relationships, identity, growth, and adjusting to an ever-changing world. 

Be on the lookout for Frank to bless the big screen with his prodigious acting talent and your favorite streaming platform with his rising musical abilities now and very soon with quality content. 

“Ain't Mine” is available on all platforms, and the official video is on YouTube.

