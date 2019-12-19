Frankie Zing- "WOKE" Video

(AllHipHop Music) Brooklyn-born and Staten Island-bred lyricist Frankie Zing has been making waves creatively and shows no signs of slowing down. Citing Nas, Eminem, and DMX as early influences, Frankie’s work reflects the fundamentals of hip-hop & lyricism and the powers that be have taken notice.

Within one year, the MC went from unknown artist to writer for Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex. He later landed a song on the soundtrack of 'What Happened Last Night?' which stars Amber Rose.

The track, “Who I Am,” went on to be a serious contender for the nomination of Best Original Song at the 89th Academy Awards.

Already an established MC, Frankie has also flexed his acting chops, landing several acting roles on programs such as 'Shadow of Doubt,' 'MTV’s Ladylike,' and 'The Daily Show' with 'Trevor Noah.'

After moving from the east coast to California, Frankie doubled down on his musical pursuits and has released the visual for his latest single, “WOKE.” Produced by U-Dub of NY Bangers (“OOUUU” by Young M.A), the track finds Frankie Zing showcasing his lyricism in raw form.

Check out the video for "WOKE" below.