Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist Get Benny the Butcher For "Frank Lucas"Music Video

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist link up to film new visual for "Frank Lucas" Ft. Benny the Butcher

Legendary rapper/producer combo Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are back sharing the latest visual from their collab project, Alfredo. "Frank Lucas" is directed by Will Gates and is a follow up to "1985" and their "Scotty Beam" visual which featured Miami kingpin, Rick Ross. The visual also follows their new merch drop which you can cop right here: alfredo.restaurant.

Alfredo follows Freddie Gibbs's joint album with Madlib, Bandana, from last year, which was critically acclaimed and featured an accompanying instrumentals album, Bandana Beats.

The project also added to a stacked year for The Alchemist where he released Yacht Rock 2, the fifth installment of his Rapper's Best Friend instrumental series, collaborations with Boldy James (The Price of Tea in China) and Conway The Machine (LULU) who features on Alfredo's eighth track "Babies & Fools."

Watch "Frank Lucas" above and stay tuned for more from Freddie Gibbs coming soon.