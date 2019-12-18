AllHipHop
Freddie Gibbs and Madlib - NPR Tiny Desk | "Education", "Gat Damn", "Soul Right"

OnlineCrates
by

Gibbs and Madlib join NPR's Tiny Desk

With a fresh Stussy fit and bar up on bar of dope lyrics Freddie Gibbs and Madlib lace up the NPR Tiny Desk with some excellent vibes as we roll into the final days of 2019. There's no telling what 2020 has in store for the world, but if we're lucky Gangsta Gibbs and Madlib will continue blessing us with dope performances and new music like they did with their critically acclaimed project Bandana. Press play above for the Tiny Desk NPR performance as Gibbs And Madlib play "Education", "Gat Damn", "Soul Right" and "Freestyle S***".

