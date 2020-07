Freddie Gibbs takes on police brutality and the issue of driving while Black in America

Alchemist hooked up the beat and Gibbs painted the canvas in a way only Gibbs can. Tackling issues of police brutality and driving in a small town while being Black, Gibbs gets pulled over by the police and it subsequently results in an altercation. Now we don't want to give away the WHOLE video so just tune in below and wait for Ross to deliver his bars, because they are timeless!