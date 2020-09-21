AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Fredo Bang Trends On YouTube with "Second Line" Music Video

OnlineCrates

Fredo Bang is finally getting the recognition he deserves!

Fresh off his Most Hated mixtape that released back in April, Fredo Bang drops another visual via Se Lavi Productions and Def Jam Recordings. Featuring the singles, "Vest Up," "Yo Slime,""Trust Issues," and "Saucy" this Baton Rouge bred rapper's most recent effort is critically acclaimed by the streets and its only a matter of time before the mainstream starts noticing his movement as this most recent effort broke into Billboard's Top 200. Tune in above:

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber Connect For New Faith Based Visual

Bieber is turning to his faith for his latest visual, "Holy"

OnlineCrates

Zaytoven Joins YalKno CJ For New Visual To "Did It Again" Single

Yalknow CJ connects with Zaytoven for new single

OnlineCrates

Young Mills Ft. Al-doe "Movin'" Video

Young Mills wants to leave an imprint in the Hip Hop industry by bringing back authenticity to the game.

AllHipHop Staff

Eric Bellinger, Inigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion Unite On “RISE”

The new song "Rise" was made to inspire and to help take their minds off the negative headlines.

Shirley Ju

Juvahn Returns With Another New Banger "City" Featuring Eddy Mack

Up-and-coming singer/songwriter Juvahn is back again with another new track titled "City" featuring Eddy Mack.

AllHipHop Staff

Sean Kiez Drops “BOTTOM BIHH” Visual

Check out this new slapper by Sean Kiez, who is representing Houston.

Shirley Ju

Big Gov- 'Son of Southwest'

Big Gov unapologetically describes the streets of Southwest, Detroit where he spent his early years.

AllHipHop Staff

Squalla Makes Emphatic Return With New Single "Look At Me"

Coming off a brief, yet worthwhile hiatus, Houston-born, California-living hip-hop artist Squalla makes a monstrous return with his brand new single "Look At Me."

AllHipHop Staff