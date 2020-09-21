Fredo Bang Trends On YouTube with "Second Line" Music Video

Fredo Bang is finally getting the recognition he deserves!

Fresh off his Most Hated mixtape that released back in April, Fredo Bang drops another visual via Se Lavi Productions and Def Jam Recordings. Featuring the singles, "Vest Up," "Yo Slime,""Trust Issues," and "Saucy" this Baton Rouge bred rapper's most recent effort is critically acclaimed by the streets and its only a matter of time before the mainstream starts noticing his movement as this most recent effort broke into Billboard's Top 200. Tune in above: