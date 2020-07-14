AllHipHop
French Montana and Tory Lanez Freeze the Summer With New Visual for "Cold"

OnlineCrates

Does French have another hit on his hand with "Cold"

If there's one thing that you can count on, it's that French Montana is gonna give you those Coke Boy bars - for LIFE. This hook is straight up drug slanging club music for all you d-boys who can't make it into the club due to COVID, but this Tory Lanez verse is SUPER wavy and really makes the song. Is this French Montana executive producing again? Coronavirus Radio hasn't been as poppin as it was for tory and Tory has some charges pending in LA with the Megan thee Stallion situation, but the homie Tory Lanez is on a ROLL. He is def making some of the best music of his life and this song is a testament to that.

No matter what you say thought this is French's song and only time wil tell if it gets to that "Unforgettable" level. French's Jungle Rules album hit the Billboard charts in the Top 200 at #3 and has now been certified platinum. Among a string of accolades, its lead single “Unforgettable” [feat. Swae Lee] picked up an eight-times platinum plaque as it now nears rare diamond status.

