Fresco Kane Gets Blessing of Teddy Riley On New Single "Can I" ft Jermaine Dupri

Fresco Kane worked with Jermaine Dupri on the rollout of his 50 song project

Recently Midwest artist Fresco Kane released his new single “Can I” on all streaming platforms. Fresco Kane's new single, “Can I,” is produced by LT Moe of The Dropkix and contains a sample from multi-platinum R &B group Guy. The track was originally produced by Teddy Riley, who gave his blessing on use of the sample for this quickly rising hit song.

“I am singing a little more than rapping on this project. I’m making the type of music I always wanted to make from the very beginning of my career, I’m only doing what feels right,” Fresco Kane said in a statement.

Hailing from East St. Louis, IL, Fresco Kane started making songs to instrumentals of his favorite artists in the 6th grade.

From there he created a successful music career drawing on 90’s R &B and musical greats like the Jackson 5, New Edition, Kriss Kross, Jazze Pha and Jermaine Dupri who has participated in the rollout of Fresco Kane's upcoming project.

“My big homie, Jermaine Dupri, is also being very instrumental in the rollout of this project...so GET READY!” Fresco Kane said in a statement about working with one of his early influences.

The song will be on Fresco Kane's upcoming and untitled project as part of 50 additional unreleased songs that will be delivered to the fans.

While the video for “Can I” is currently in the treatment stages by a couple of different producers, in the upcoming year Fresco Kane has plans to drop plenty of new songs and videos.

Although Fresco Kane is unable to tour with COVID-19 currently affecting the world, he has plans to tour the cities that are streaming his music the most when the crisis is over.