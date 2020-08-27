AllHipHop
Fresho Franklin Keeps Pushing New Project '18 KG' With "Out The Pound"

OnlineCrates

Fresho Franklin Has A DJ Self Hosted Project Coming Called 'Federal Nightmare'

Recently East Coast spitter Fresho Franklin dropped his EP 18 KG. Fresho Franklin's project is led by the banger “Out The Pound” which has an accompanying visual that really shows what CMPKreme Kartel artist is all about.

Combined with features on tracks with DW Flame from Long Beach, California, Popperazzi Po from Harlem, New York, Young Trap From Memphis, Tennessee and others, Fresho Franklin is bridging geographical gaps while also getting a host of features from guys in Trenton.

"It’s the New Jersey state capital here, but it's a small city - it's only only 7 square miles. My city is like any other urban city though, there's a lot of violence and crime going on everyday. There's only 80 thousand people here, so we don’t got all the opportunities that bigger places got, but we still manage to make a way for ourselves, we aren't too far from New York City."

With plans to drop two more projects before the end of the year, Fresho Franklin has connected with DJ Self for his new EP Federal Nightmare and he has a project Out The Mud 2 coming soon as well.

"Everybody wanna be like Lil Durk, Lil Baby and all the other rappers now, but it’s definitely a lot of artists in my city trying to make something happen. We got a good sound here. I got some music from Cash Money AP but I’m currently working with my guy Rewsna, he a producer from Florida," Fresho Franklin said. "I also got Kevin McCummings directing a lot of my videos. He shot my latest one Out The Pound, but I just locked in with one of my other bros Sinister Vybez, he just got new equipment so we locked in."

Getting radio airplay all year from Hot 97 and Shade 45 with Kay Slay and earning spins on Power 105 with DJ Self, Fresho Franklin is getting major love in NYC with the help of Smit BDM CEO, a major influencer and tastemaker in the NYC area.

"NYC showing me some love but I need more!"

[embed]https://youtu.be/I7t_XuVlmgA[/embed]

https://youtu.be/I7t_XuVlmgA%5B/embed%5D
