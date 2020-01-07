AllHipHop
Login

Friends Wit Nobody ft. Mario Dillard & Papoose

OnlineCrates
by

This compilation has Kevin Gates, Papoose, Debarge Jr. and charting group Friends Wit Nobody

Big Top Entertainment recently dropped their new compliation series, 'Already On III: Millennium Music'. The project is the third installment of their increasingly buzzing music compilation series that features among others Debarge Jr. the son of El Debarge Sr, Kevin Gates, Papoose and a host of other rising talents.

The lead single "On Me" from Billboard charting group Friends Wit Nobody www.friendswitnobody.com which features R&B artist Mario Dillard and New York lyrical giant Papoose. Friends Wit Nobody is coming off their hit single "God Bless You" that featured Platinum selling Paul Wall and Nigerian superstar Wande Cole, with YouTube videos view exceeding 1 million streams. Other notable acts are newcomer, R&B/Pop singer Chloe J whose first single "Krawlz" amassed over 150k Spotify views in just a few short weeks.

Other exciting artists featured on the compilation include; L Peez, Mykada, Vian feat Mykada, Waqqas, Jane Dough, Joe Staccs Terrell Matheny, Jonesy, and Indigo Jones with significant contributions from Los Angeles based production affiliate Cali 303 productions.

Comments
Joyner Lucas - "Revenge Intro/ADHD"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
3
Last Reply· by
devantabaker3
devantabaker3hey sexy
Cam'ron ft. Wale - "I Don't Know"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
1
3
Last Reply· by
Chinnexa1
Chinnexa1I love this trust me.. https://www.mp3gps.com/koffee-ft-gunna-w-mp3-download/ …
PREMIERE: Billy Byrd Drops New Video "To Be Continued..."
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
YFL KELVIN - "Front Street" Ft Machine Gun Kelly & YFL Pooh
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Henney Howell Ft. Kap G - "Billy Kid"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Lil Baby Performs "Woah" on Jimmy Fallon
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
American Troops Sing "Amazing Grace" Before Deployment to Middle East
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
West Coast Rapper MEXCCO Drops "Richie Rich" Single
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Blizz Vito Drops “Fake Friends” Visual
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
2
Last Reply· by
2mm Nitty
2mm NittyThis shit fire 🔥🔥🔥 definitely fucking with this 🐐
Is Yelawolf Dissing MGK or Eminem With "Shade"?
illseed
Editorillseed
1
17
Last Reply· by
AndWwWwhatt
AndWwWwhattI think Em and Yela been taking shots back and fourth at each other in lots their songs. But when it comes down to it…