Friends Wit Nobody ft. Mario Dillard & Papoose

Big Top Entertainment recently dropped their new compliation series, 'Already On III: Millennium Music'. The project is the third installment of their increasingly buzzing music compilation series that features among others Debarge Jr. the son of El Debarge Sr, Kevin Gates, Papoose and a host of other rising talents.

The lead single "On Me" from Billboard charting group Friends Wit Nobody www.friendswitnobody.com which features R &B artist Mario Dillard and New York lyrical giant Papoose. Friends Wit Nobody is coming off their hit single "God Bless You" that featured Platinum selling Paul Wall and Nigerian superstar Wande Cole, with YouTube videos view exceeding 1 million streams. Other notable acts are newcomer, R &B/Pop singer Chloe J whose first single "Krawlz" amassed over 150k Spotify views in just a few short weeks.

Other exciting artists featured on the compilation include; L Peez, Mykada, Vian feat Mykada, Waqqas, Jane Dough, Joe Staccs Terrell Matheny, Jonesy, and Indigo Jones with significant contributions from Los Angeles based production affiliate Cali 303 productions.