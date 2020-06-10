Full Force Drops Inspiring New Song "The L♡ve Of A Hero"

Check out this new song called "The L♡ve Of A Hero" by legendary group Full Force.

Legendary Hip-Hop / R & B group Full Force is back with some music with a positive message during these stressful times.

Full Force group members Bowlegged Lou, Paul Anthony, and B-Fine just dropped another song to add to their vast catalog with the tune "The L♡ve Of A Hero" featuring Brian Inerfeld.

Full Force is one of the most revered groups in the genre's history thanks to classic songs like "Alice" and "Ain't My Type of Hype" in addition to collaborations with UTFO ("Roxanne, Roxanne"), Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam ("All Cried Out")

The group has also enjoyed a five-decade run as producers for everyone from Fat Joe to Rihanna to Selena and Britney Spears.

And who can forget their unforgettable roles as the tough guys in the "House Party" movie franchise with Kid-N-Play.

Take a listen and peep the video to their latest record "The L♡ve Of A Hero" featuring Brian Inerfeld.