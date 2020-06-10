AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Full Force Drops Inspiring New Song "The L♡ve Of A Hero"

AllHipHop Staff

Check out this new song called "The L♡ve Of A Hero" by legendary group Full Force.

Legendary Hip-Hop / R&B group Full Force is back with some music with a positive message during these stressful times. 

Full Force group members Bowlegged Lou, Paul Anthony, and B-Fine just dropped another song to add to their vast catalog with the tune "The L♡ve Of A Hero" featuring Brian Inerfeld.

Full Force is one of the most revered groups in the genre's history thanks to classic songs like "Alice" and "Ain't My Type of Hype" in addition to collaborations with UTFO ("Roxanne, Roxanne"), Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam ("All Cried Out")

The group has also enjoyed a five-decade run as producers for everyone from Fat Joe to Rihanna to Selena and Britney Spears.

And who can forget their unforgettable roles as the tough guys in the "House Party" movie franchise with Kid-N-Play. 

Take a listen and peep the video to their latest record "The L♡ve Of A Hero" featuring Brian Inerfeld.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cameron Airborne - "No Cuffing " ft Jackboy (Prod by K.E. on the Track)

Cameron Airborne links up with rising talent Jackboy

OnlineCrates

by

Download Mp3

Saint Cassius Pays Homage To NBA Great Robert Horry!

From Bruno Mars to J. Cole To "Drumline", Saint Cassius is one talent to be looking fore - even in a pandemic!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Strickland125

Migos - "Taco Tuesday"

Get a "Taco Tuesday" cooking lesson from the Migos

OnlineCrates

The Lost Boyz "Legacy continues

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lost Boyz and ONE RPM have dropped an instant classic titled "Lost Boyz Legacy". The LB legacy definitely continues as Freaky Tah will continue to live on through his super talented son Freaky Kah who got together with Grammy Winning Legend Mr. Cheeks & industry veteran K Chrys to make this amazing project happen.

AllHipHop Staff

by

RebeccaEFrechette

Blake Banks - “Dance On My Grave”

After songs with Post Malone and tours with G-Eazy, Blake Banks is gaining a huge underground following online

OnlineCrates

Rah Digga, Sa-Roc, Rebel Diaz, Tef Poe, Bambu, and T-Dubb-O Break Out Visuals To "Leaders and Shooters"

The revolution is visualized and Rah Digga, Sa-Roc, Rebel Diaz, Tef Poe, Bambu, and T-Dubb-O are the stars of the uprising.

AllHipHop Staff

Meek Mill - "Otherside of America"

Meek Mill continues to shine a like on the "Otherside of America"

OnlineCrates

Terrace Martin ft Denzel Curry, Daylyt, Kamasi Washington, G Perico - "Pig Feet"

Terrace Martin gets Denzel Curry, Daylyt and G Perico for verses on the social justice inspired track, "Pig Feet"

OnlineCrates

Kresnt Releases “Never Picked” ft. Lidnesty & No1-Noah

Check out some new music by Kresnt called“Never Picked” ft. Lidnesty & No1-Noah

Shirley Ju

Moneybagg Yo - "Cold Shoulder "

Moneybagg Yo drops a new visual and shows you how he's living...

OnlineCrates