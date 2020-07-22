Future Is Posted Up With Some Demons In His New Visual

Future is High Off Life but he's "Posted with Demons" in his new visual

There's no question that Future is High Off Life - from Steve Harvey daughter to the M's that are rolling in his bank on a day to day basis, you could say Future is living pretty good. You might say "life is good" like he's famously quoted as saying in his collaborative song with Drake. But this time no Drake, just the official visual to his "Posted With Demons" track that an be found on his High Off Life album. Standing on a bloody cop car, we see Future joining in on the fight for justice - however that may be. In addition to the video, Future has his Freebandz merch that you should check out here: