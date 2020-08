What if Lil Uzi Vert and Future did a whole album together?

Check it out as Lil Uzi and Future have teamed up for a dope lil package of songs called "Patek" and "Over Your Head." After the guys teased a Hype Williams-directed video clip we know that a CLEAN visual is on the way for these two new tracks. And while the two haven't linked up in a while, these new tracks and a visual should keep those hungry for this collaboration happy for a while.

