Future takes a break from his work with COVID 19 to drop a visual.

After coming to save the day with his "Mask On" initiative to fight COVID-19, Future teams up with Eif Rivera donning blonde dreads for his new visual to the track "Tycoon." Now many fans on Youtube are claiming the song is two years old, but they aren't mad though, a majority seem to love the song that pictures Future in plush settings, with nice cars and fly jets. Check it out above!