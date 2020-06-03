G. Battles Unleashes “Mind of a Champion”

Check out G. Battles new single "Mind of a Champion"

G. Battles has been through hell and back, and you can hear it in his music. Following last year’s release where the West Coast rapper tapped Rick Ross and Splice 1 in “Rolls Royce,” the rising MC releases his brand new single titled “Mind of a Campion.”

The new single is inspired directly by the adversities he’s faced as a young, black rapper. “Mind of a Champion” is produced by Brockett Parsons who plays piano for Lady Gaga, with features from singer Aloe Joel and Storm from Tupac’s Outlaw Immortal group.

The latter means the most to G who has always looked up to Tupac when it comes to his rhymes and stature.

In an exclusive quote to AllHipHop, G. Battles states, “I want them to know that your mindstate can often determine your outcome. In order to overcome any obstacle, you have to see yourself already victorious. This song is to motivate people to find greatness within themselves, especially in these current times we’re living in.“

The new single is relatable on all fronts, speaking volumes to overcoming struggles and achieving success, while boasting positivity and self-confidence. Listen below!