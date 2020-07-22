AllHipHop
G Herbo Continues to Talk About PTSD In New Visual For "Ride Wit It"

OnlineCrates

G Herbo talks about the children of Chicago that are straight killers!

Tune in above to the official music video for "Ride Wit It" by G Herbo as he continues to promote his PTSD album that sent shockwaves across the industry. For this video we get Herbo's poignant take on growing up in the stretes where the youth are engaged in regular shootouts. Posted up with a whole bunch of people, Herbo cruises through the city with his entourage in all black SUV's and shines with this gang. Stream PTSD the album on all available streaming services now!

