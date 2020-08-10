GASHI Gets Sting and Pink Sweat$ Features For His Throwback "1984" Album

Gashi is donating the net proceeds of his livestream to Global Citizen

In celebration of the release of Gashi’s highly anticipated sophomore album 1984, Gashi presents a one-of-a-kind livestream in collaboration with YouTube on Gashi’s Official Artist Channel. The 1-hour event featured the first livestream performance from Gashi ever, as well as the worldwide premiere of his documentary “Gashi: Now You Know.” Net proceeds raised during the livestream event will be donated by Gashi to Global Citizen.

The 16-track 1984 album sees GASHI exploring and harboring new sounds that will bring you back to GASHI’s favorite time – the 80’s and features already released tracks, “Paranoid," "Mr Ferrari" and "Upset" ft. Pink Sweat$ and Njomza. Not to mention Gashi gives us a special collaboration with Sting on the track “Mama” is also featured on the album. This is an impressive body of work that deserves a few good spins at the very LEAST!