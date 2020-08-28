AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

GMSL Splurge Delivers New Single With 1017's Foogiano

OnlineCrates

Foogiano and GMSL Splurge got some big tracks in the works, check this new one "I'm A Boss"!

Carolina artist GMSL Splurge has released the music video for his song "I'm A Boss" featuring the 1017 signed artist Foogiano. Posted up with a couple of baddie and some heavy smoke GMSL Splurge and Foogiano trade verses over a big time track for the Carolinas.

"Me and my partner sat down and talked to Boom Man and Project Management and we were working for a long time and Foogiano got signed after one of their showcases, basically we were there around the same time and we ended up doing a track together. I got the feature with him and that was that," GMSL Splurge explained.

Raised in North Carolina and putting in work on Carolina's thriving music scene known for artists like DaBaby, J Cole and others, GMSL Splurge throws his name in the ring of rappers looking to make a big push in 2020.

Developing a love for music in his early high school days, GMSL unfortunately got locked up shortly after and then began writing while he was in jail.

Me and Foogiano did a few songs together, I can't talk about the other one just yet, but he kinda blew up after we recorded together.

"COVID -19 got me bad man, we were supposed to shoot the video March 27-28 and so just had to postpone the video until like May. We shot the video in May and we everything handled. It was a setback and it was supposed to rolling in the Summer and it got going in the Fall."

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Fighting for Equality by RZA feat Ghostface Killah

The brand new single produced by The RZA From the Cut Throat City Soundtrack

AllHipHop Staff

Nas Comes To Save The Day With "Ultra Black" Music Video

We goin ULTRA BLACK! Tune in to the Nas classic here!

OnlineCrates

Blackthought Links with Pusha T, Killer Mike, and Swizz Beatz For "Good Morning"

From his Third Installment of Steams Of Thought titled 'Cane & Able' Set For Release Sept. 18th SEPTEMBER

OnlineCrates

New Reggae Standouts Protoje and Koffee Collab For "Switch It Up"

Summer vibes and good reggae music - tune in to rising reggae sensation Protoje's new song with Koffee

OnlineCrates

Hip Hop Loves Foundation Takes On Gun Violence & Police Brutality On “Burning Crosses”

Hip Hop Loves Foundation releases single “Burning Crosses” for the up-coming “Stop Shooting” Album to Stand Against Gun Violence and Police Brutality.

AllHipHop Staff

Fresho Franklin Keeps Pushing with New Project '18 KG' With "Out The Pound"

Fresho Franklin Has A DJ Self Hosted Project Coming Called 'Federal Nightmare'

OnlineCrates

Atlanta’s Drako Returns with “On My Own” Video

The “On My Own” visual uses a hotly-contested street race to metaphorize the song’s solo bravado theme.

AllHipHop Staff

Will Coloan's "Black Man" Remixes Stevie Wonder With An Inspirational Twist With Nas, Jay-Z, Will Smith & Others

Will Coloan drops an AfroBeat dance track that pays respects to Black men.

ClassicOne