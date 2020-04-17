Gotti Da Ghost- 'The Awakening'

(AllHipHop Music) 'The Awakening' is the first project from Mount Pleasant, S.C. native, Gotti Da Ghost.

The album is a true story of redemption, and faith as it follows Gotti from the darkest points of his life all the way up to the moment that he finally has his "awakening."

Tracks like "Open Your Eyes" and "The Nightmare" serve as the album's backbone, as Gotti speaks on his battles with depression and his desire to want more out of life, while songs like "Mic Check" and "Big Dawg" show why Gotti wants the top spot in the Carolina rap scene, and eventually the world.

Above all, "The Awakening" is a story that everyone can relate to, but first, you have to wake up and realize your dream.



The album boasts features from MGB, SheWillForWill, J Mood, and Cam B, and features production from Rain910, Big Boy, TunkKnockaz, Jerrod Hinton, The RMDY, Cornelius Moore, and 9th Wonder.



Over the years, Ghost would master a versatile flow that focused on witty punchlines, complex rhyme schemes and wordplay, along with a unique delivery.

Ever since he was 13 years old, Donovan “Gotti Da Ghost” German knew that he wanted to be a rapper. Even before then, it seemed like it was his destiny to become one.

Inspired by the likes of Jay-Z, Nas, Lloyd Banks, Fabolous, and Andre 3000, Ghost’s number one goal was to prove that southern emcees can be just as lyrical as their New York and West Coast counterparts, especially now in a time where being lyrical is a rarity.

Born in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Ghost’s earliest memories of Hip Hop came from his family, whether it was riding to Biggie and Mase in his pop’s pickup truck, or watching music video blocks with his cousins.

Born with a physical condition called cerebral palsy, Ghost used Hip Hop as a way to motivate himself when things got rough.

In middle school, he would start to write poetry and songs in his spare time, and would record them after being encouraged by some friends. Over the years, Ghost would master a versatile flow that focused on witty punchlines, complex rhyme schemes and wordplay, along with a unique delivery.

When it’s all said and done, Ghost just wants to inspire the world with his music, and be known as one of the illest to ever touch a microphone. He has no doubt that he will, considering the pedigree he comes from.





Take a listen to the project below: