Grafh - “Let Me See It” ft Bun B & Rittz (Prod. By DJ Green Lantern)

Grafh’s New Project ‘Oracle III’ Will Be Released on March 6th

Ahead of his third project with DJ Green Lantern titled Oracle III, set for release at midnight tonight (March 6), Grafh returns again with a new joint for the fans this time getting the legendary Bun B & Rittz for his track, “Let Me See It”

After his appearance on Royce 5’9”s track “I Play Forever” via Royce's recently released project, The Allegory, we get a gritty track with a resounding guitar that echos through out the track as Grafh delivers his unorthodox flow and ominous tales.

The third installment of Grafh’s classic 2000’s mixtape with Green Lantern includes appearances by Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Bun B, Hopsin, Rittz and KXNG Crooked, with production from Pete Rock, DJ Green Lantern, Mr. Porter, Harry Fraud & DJ Shay.

“The Oracle series is a series that Green Lantern & I created together because they are some of my fans favorite bodies of work from me. We really created Part 3 and made it a trilogy because of popular demand,” Grafh said in a statement to AllHipHop.

