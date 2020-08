Gritty Boi pulls out some CLASSIC features for his project "W.I.N."

Alabama rapper Gritty Boi releases his new mixtape called W.I.N. (War Is Necessary). The 24-track project features Young Buck, Young Noble, Veli Sosa, E.D.I. Mean, Pastor Troy, Alley Boy, Big Bank Black, Hussein Fatal, Trouble, and more. Stream or download below via Audiomack.

