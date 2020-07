Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer! Check out the two new visuals from Gucci's 1017 Records!

Gucci Mane has been a busy man, with a new project out titled Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer, the project is deep with 24 cuts so there's no doubting Gucci's work ethic during this COVID-19 shutdown. Highlighting the talent on this 1017 Records imprint and mixing in some big features, Gucci Mane drops two new visuals with Foogiano and Pooh Shiesty, tune in above and below, Gucci is everwhere!

