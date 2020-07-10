AllHipHop
Has Taylor Gang Rapper Chevy Woods Released His Best Project Yet?

OnlineCrates

Chevy Woods keeps getting better and better as he grows artistically and personally

While many fans of Wiz Khalifa have come to know the rest of his Taylor Gang crew like Juicy J and Ty Dolla $ign among others, rapper Chevy Woods has always been there as one of the original members from the jump. While consistently delivering project after project, for some casual fans of the Taylor Gang wave, Chevy has flown under the radar. But with this new project, those days are over. If you don't know about Chevy after this project, then you just aren't listening. Peep the visual from his project titled "No Drama" - Chevy got one with this project!

