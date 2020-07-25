Headru$h - "Wake Up"

AllHipHop
Headru$h carves out his own lane.

(AllHipHop Music) A native of Waterbury, Connecticut, Headru$h has always been a student of music. 

This was evident with his affinity for instruments at an early age, playing both the piano and guitar. 

In later years, Headru$h transitioned into a full-fledged writer, performer, and recording artist. 

Hailing from a state that hasn’t produced many Hip Hop superstars proved to be a roadblock, considering that there are so few opportunities for success in music in Waterbury. Despite this, Headru$h has been able to carve out his own lane in the Connecticut music scene, establishing a strong standard of quality musical production in his region for over a decade. 

In that time, Headru$h has toured with Dave East and done shows with the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Jadakiss, Polo G, Fabolous, Styles P, Young M.A. and many more. 

Now that 2020 is at the midway point and his forthcoming album 'EastSide' is slated for release later this year, Headru$h has released the first official single from the project via the Luxe Gang imprint titled Wake Up.

Produced by Beat Demons, the track finds Headru$h showcasing his infectious melodies over the bouncy island-themed cut. 

Check out “Wake Up,” which is currently available on all digital streaming platforms and keep up with Headru$h on Instagram at @HeadRushJordan & @LuxeGang_

