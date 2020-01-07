Henney Howell Ft. Kap G - "Billy Kid"

Henney Howell was born James Howell in Jacksonville, North Carolina. In October of 2019, he dropped a single called "Billy Kid" produced by Kid Ocean. The title Billy Kid comes from “Billy The Kid” the notorious outlaw, with his unorthodox flow and sharp punches on top of a stellar Kid Ocean production, Henney delivers with a hit. Kap G is featured on the song with a dope verse. From cloth talk to expensive jewelry flexing, Kap G delivers with an impressive flow. The video was shot and directed by Kings & Pharaohs Films, with additional footage shot by Pac Dinero, in front of the OutKast mural painted by JEKS, in Atlanta’s Little Five Point neighborhood.