Hip Hop Artist Ghostluvme Releases New Music Video "Bull Vine"

AllHipHop Staff
by

Ghostluvme is poised to take the hip hop world by storm. Featuring production by Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum producer Scott Storch

It’s no secret that the hip hop landscape is supersaturated. From Soundcloud echo chambers to hype machines pushing a profusion of poseurs, it can be difficult for audiences to distinguish authentic voices from posturing doppelgangers. 

But with a unique flow and a mesmerizing lyrical aptitude, 25-year-old rapper/ singer Ghostluvme is poised to take the hip hop world by storm. Featuring production by Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum producer Scott Storch (Beyonce, Pink, Christina Aguilera), Zaytoven (Usher, Migos), Statik Selektah (Mac Miller, 2 Chainz), and Ronny J (6ix9ine, Post Malone, Kanye West). Ghostluvme's upcoming debut album Fear of Luvin in Las Vegas is a bass-heavy excursion brimming with trap and R&B influences.

The first single "Bullvine" is orchestrated by Grazi, an up and coming Las Vegas producer and a song that finds Clayton waxing poetic about a love interest more interested in Louboutins than a relationship. Filmed in LA by visual director Wavylord, most known for his work with Kodak Black and Trippie Redd, the music video finds Clayton destroying guitars and daydreaming at a diner with bits of yo-yo'ing in between.

In the realm of contemporary pop culture, it’s easy to secure one’s 15 minutes of fame. But few are fortunate enough to make the most of it, transforming it into a launch pad for a long and viable career. 

Much of this is based on the right elements and a formula that incorporates the variables of time, opportunity, preparedness, and the intangible, elusive X factor. Ghostluvme seems to be at the intersection of all the above. And if his upcoming undertaking Fear of Luvin in Las Vegas is any indication, he undoubtedly is here to stay.

