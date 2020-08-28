Hip Hop Loves Foundation Takes On Gun Violence & Police Brutality On “Burning Crosses”

Hip Hop Loves Foundation releases single “Burning Crosses” for the up-coming “Stop Shooting” Album to Stand Against Gun Violence and Police Brutality.

New York based Hip Hop Loves Foundation, an organization that educates and empowers youths globally, brings three emcees from the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada respectively to release “Burning Crosses.

This project features social commentary on gun violence and police brutality from the perspective of our global hip hop community.

By creating art as a response to violence and oppression, these emcees are engaging nonviolent principles to fight for justice and change. The emcees are raising their voices and asking the public to listen and come together as one.

"Burning Crosses", written by emcees Xidus Pain (United Kingdom), Sirhighlight (United States) and Wyze Wonda (Canada) is produced by i.p the producer with video production by Kieiran Steels-KS videography.

Artists from twenty countries have come together to take a stance on gun violence and police brutality in our global community for the Hip Hop Loves “Stop Shooting” Album to be released October 12th, 2020.

The song will have various remixes and versions created featuring artists spanning from six of the seven continents in the world. J Rawls and Majest Da God are a couple of the highlighted producers for the remixes.

El Da Sensei from the Artifacts, Dumi Right (Zimbabwe/USA), Kamau (Brazil) Mirrah (Australia), M’Dee (Indonesia), Vic (Tanzania), TBP (USA), Fatima Rivera (Chile), Rocket56 (Russia) and others are featured artists on these various versions.

Xidus Pain stated: “The main aim of the song was to focus on EQUALITY as a movement because that’s what's needed right now.”

i.p. the producer emphasized “Burning crosses evokes a feeling that is undeniably powerful and once we heard Sirhighlight and Wyze Wonda on the track we knew that purpose had been fulfilled. The track conveys a message of unity and power in an unsettled world. The fact we have all come together from literally four corners of the earth is testimony to the power of Hip Hop and the wisdom conveyed in the lyricism of the song makes me proud to be part of such an amazing project. “

René John-Sandy II, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Hip Hop Loves Foundation started the organization in 2009 to educate and empower youth globally by producing workshops based off the pillars of hip-hop, sports and arts; with technology as the global connector.

"We feel the song is important because the hip hop community should be doing more in regards to taking action on issues around gun violence and police brutality. It's affecting all demographics of people. Having artists from all over the world take a stand and raise their voice is a great way to take action, unify, and create a solution for this.," said John-Sandy II

“Burning Crosses” will be available on August 7th for free download or streaming on iTunes, Google Play, or wherever you get your music.

Donations to support the project made on streaming platforms and at www.hiphoploves.org will benefit the Hip Hop Loves Foundation to facilitate workshops with youths in Brazil and in the United States where gun violence and police brutality are serious issues.

About Hip Hop Loves: Hip-Hop Loves Foundation (HHL) is a NYC-based nonprofit that co-produces workshops, seminars, and events that create space for dialogue and exploration on the themes of success, youth empowerment, and social justice through Hip Hop.

The Foundation views Hip-Hop as the cultural intersection of many vibrant forms of expression including dance, sports, visual arts, and technology. Our programs are based in the US and abroad, thus enabling us to strengthen global relationships with grassroots organizations, and companies that value youth. For more information: www.hiphoploves.org