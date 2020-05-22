Hip Hop Producer Hassan Shareef Releases Hot New Music

"Two things that I have learned in this industry is that it's all about relationships and everyone and their mother is trying to get on,"

As a teenager Hassan was intrigued by the game and started a music group with some friends. While most teenage boys in New York, where hip hop was born and evolving, had a lot of fun with the craft, Hassan started to take his interest more seriously.

Through bumping elbows and just being aware of his surroundings, Hassan met and started shadowing Lenny S. and Burt Bazin, Director of Bad Boys street team at the time. This led to the production end of music becoming captivating to Hassan and sparking an interest in a real career in the industry.

"Two things that I have learned in this industry is that it's all about relationships and everyone and their mother is trying to get on," he says. Proving his statement, Hassan landed an assistant A & R position at Roc-A-Fella Records through his relationship with Lenny S. and Burt Bazin who also held positions at the label.

Spending time working with the hottest label of the time, Hassan was in the company of and working with artists like Memphis Bleek, Beanie Sigel, and Cam'ron. Hassan eventually went on to open his own company, Mad Large Music, a production company and entertainment consulting firm with the assistance of his long time friends Larry Payne and Ali. Expanding his resume, the company went on to work on film soundtracks like Rucker Park and one of hip hop's favorite films, State Property.





These days Hassan is still keeping up with the ever-changing music industry. Located on 81st and York on the Upper East Side, Hassan now owns and manages The Mastering House/Black Magic Studios based in New York. The company specializes in mixing, mastering, and recording. Names like Sevyn Streeter, Mack Wild, Cassidy, and Gunplay come by the studio to record and work. Alongside his resume in the hip hop world, Hassan has also done music scores for video games like Grand Theft Auto 5 & 6 (Rockstar Games) as well as working with the game series, Halo.

Hassan Shareef is someone who turned their passion into their life through music and is now committed to helping others do the same. For the upcoming year Hassan is setting up major concerts series throughout the country with Bryson Tiller, Kendrick Lamar, and Future to name a few.

He also recently bumped into one of the hottest and most stand out female rappers of this generation, Cardi B, and is currently developing a working relationship with her. Heading into the new year, Hassan is also looking to release new projects from his own artists King Bone, Loud Pack Team, Vittorioso, Fivio Foreign, Riz, DKing & S.Deniro.

New Music:

King Bone Featuring KD Young Cocky "Trap God"

Produce by Hassan Shareef (ReefHustleMusic)

King Bone Info:

Twitter

IG

Vittorioso AKA Buggs Papo "Switch Up"

Produce By Hassan Shareef(ReefHustleMusic)

Spotify

Vittorioso Info:

Twitter

IG

Hassan Shareef (Producer)

Twitter

IG

Label:

Black Magic Studio NYC

Twitter