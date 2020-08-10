AllHipHop
Hoggy D Entertains and Educates On New Project "Money Machine Fiend" Vol. 1

OnlineCrates

Hoggy has shared the studio and or stage with Nipsey, Dolph, Zaytoven, Kevin Gates, Berner, Payroll Giovanni and more!

Nebraska native Hoggy D has been 'hoggin N' doggin' his way up the rap food chain for years having collaborated with a who's who list of featured artists that would put some major label rappers to shame. In that time, Hoggy has shared the studio and/or stage with Zaytoven, Kevin Gates, Berner, Payroll Giovanni, Rich the Factor, Young Dolph, Nipsey Hussle, Tee Grizzley, Mozzy and many more. On Volume 1 of Money Machine Friend, Hoggy sticks with the 'financial literacy for the streets' theme he began on his last release, Currency Converter.

Whether it's the deep reflective message of "Money Machine Fiend", the inspirational substance of "Legit" or the happy, head-nodding tone of "Radical", Hoggy's latest gives everyone a seat at the table. Hoggy says that his greatest career achievement is casting a better light on his hometown of Omaha than Hype Wiliiams' "Belly," and we can't disagree!

