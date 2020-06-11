Houston’s Yung Martez Delivers ‘Certain Moments’ Mixtape

Yung Martez’s prominence has inarguably positioned him for success.

(AllHipHop Music) It's no secret that Shreveport, Louisiana native Yung Martez is one of the most prominent rappers in Houston, Texas.

Being raised in Houston's 5th Ward neighborhood presented challenges and obstacles that were the perfect recipe for a tumultuous upbringing. The would pivot into his music and allow him to establish a presence in Hip Hop that caught the attention of H-Town Hip Hop legends like Scarface, Paul Wall, and a host of others.

Yung Martez originally started out in a group called MPS which made hits such as, “Dats My Lil’ Dip” & “No Man Needed.”

Yung Martez has since begun working on his solo project 'A Ghetto Genius,' and released his first single “When I Call" featuring Propain & Shun Ward which has gotten spins on major stations in the Southern region, and it has been featured on MTV Jams.

After releasing his previous Mixtape 'STRUGGLE 2 SUCCESS RELOADED,' which boasted several hits and was hosted by Houston legends HollyHood Bay Bay & Kiotti, the project featured hip hop heavyweights like Scarface, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, and Lil KeKe, as well as a club banger featuring Beat King and Chedda Da Connect.

On his latest mixtape 'Certain Moments,' Yung Martez blesses fans with 16 signature tracks to include collaborations with "Dat N***a" Ft. OTB Fastlane, "Spinnin" Ft. Dallas rapper M03, "Back It Up" Ft. Beat King, "Alone" Ft. Code Alyn, Eddie Coke, RawRap Nunu & Draco, "All The Way Up" Ft. Fuego Re’al on which he raps:

“N***a I ain’t no rapper I'm a real street poet, these n****s know I’m finna blow, and they tryna make me blow it”.

'Certain Moments' also features records with 5th Ward JP and J-Dawg.

Young Martez’s latest body of work is epic, to say the least.

One of the most lyrically authentic projects of 2020, but also sonically unique, as Martez's trademark vocal cadence is incomparable.

'Certain Moments' is an experience in Hip Hop that you can’t afford to miss.

Check out 'Certain Moments' below.