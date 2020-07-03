AllHipHop
Hunter LaMar Drops “Tobacco” For #BlackLivesMatter

Shirley Ju

Hunter LaMar drops an insightful track dedicated to the movement with his new song "Tobacco."

Hunter LaMar prides himself in using music to amplify the voices of political activists and thank them for their tireless work. Raised in New Jersey by a broadway singer and a psychology professor, LaMar is now a performer and arranger based in Los Angeles. It was at Berklee College of Music where he honed in on his skills singing, rapping, and playing instruments.

Beyond the music, Hunter is known for his natural inclination to learn about others’ diverses experiences, lightening the mood and spreading positive in any situation. While conscious music is part of his artistry, he also has the ability to create party anthems to turn up to. 

Now, he releases his most powerful song to date: “Tobacco” featuring Haasan Barclay. Listen above as we continue to push the narrative for equality, and an end to racism and police brutality.

