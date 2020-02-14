"I Want The Bag" By Cap Gold

Capitalizing on the success of his premiere 2020 single, “Spicin,” San Antonio’s Cap Gold returns with his new song, “I Want The Bag.”

Continuing his proven formula of combining captivating melodics with aspirational content, “I Want The Bag” provides a framework of how Cap plans on supplementing his rise. Enlisting both supporters and haters for motivation, the 20-year-old artist won’t let anyone deter him from his goals of success and creating resonating art. The new Cap Gold offering, produced by Yung DZA, pairs his signature hybrid rapping-singing mixed with a textured trap instrumental, demonstrating his diverse command.

Cap Gold is a bright light in the underground Texas scene primed for an exponential rise. After launching and co-headlining the first-annual San Antonio-based GoldFest music festival with 10K.Caash and Blake -- coupled with a show-stealing performance at last year’s SXSW alongside JID, Flipp Dinero, DaBaby, Reason, Lucki, and Thutmose -- Cap is ready for his moment.

STREAM / DOWNLOAD: http://babygrande.fanlink.to/iwantthebag

Make no mistake, Cap Gold wants the bag.

Be on the lookout for the official "I Want The Bag" video, dropping soon.

