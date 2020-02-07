AllHipHop
IDK - "Lilly"

IDK is not playing when it comes to the lyrics on his tracks

Self described avant-garde rapper and producer IDK has unveiled a new video for "Lilly" from his most recent album Is He Real?. "Lilly," directed by Matt Zolly, incorporates IDK's candid lyricism with elements of art, imagery and tragedy all rolled into one cinematic visual.

IDK had a busyl 2019 with his critically-acclaimed release Is He Real?, generating praise from Kevin Durant, Kanye West, Tyler, the Creator, and more, while hit single "24" is featured on the Madden NLF 20 soundtrack.

IDK is already booked fo rRolling Loud, in Miami on Sunday, May 10th, and is currently gearing up to release more new music so be on the lookout for this fast rising talent.

