AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

IDK Ro - "Perricoco"

OnlineCrates

IDK Ro runs into Marvel character DEADPOOL for his "Perricoco" video

Video:

IDK Ro is a Las Vegas artist from Paramount, CA, where he picked up his knowledge of the Spanish language that you hear in this visual, but Ro strives to be lyrically focused utilizing entendres and pop culture references. Complimented by a bouncy rhythmic tone over the beat, "Perricoco" is strangely entertaining. Like how did this situation even happen? Nevertheless his accolades range from a placement on Sway In The Morning to a freestyle appearance on 98.5 KLUC so he is still developing his buzz but he's clearly extremely creative.

Influenced by Marvel Comics, old 90’s action films, and western themes, the feel in the beginning of the video and the Tarantino-like finish of "Perricoco" do not fail to entertain. The beat is produced by 44 Wrld who does the track justice with its blend of the guitar and 808 trap beats. Videographer and director CMDelux places his significant stamp on yet another IDK Ro classic video. Innovative camera angles and transitions solidify the duos impact.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"

Get Ready for Ace Hood's Upcoming Project "Mr. Hood"

OnlineCrates

by

Floridast1

Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"

Inglewood's Rucci returns with another laced track

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"

Dave East Connects with Las Vegas Rapper D.Cross for "Never Cried"

OnlineCrates

Malik Ninety Five - "Friend or Foe"

Malik Ninety Five, Questions Loyalty on New Track, "Friend or Foe"

OnlineCrates

Layla - "Vacation"

Layla Set the Mood For Time With That Special Someone on "Vacation"

OnlineCrates

$toney Delivers An Unorthodox Flow On '$toney's World 2'

412 Representer $toney Continues to Push His Recently Released Sequel Project Titled, $toney's World Vol. 2

OnlineCrates

Roddy Ricch - "The Box"

Roddy Ricch drops the highly anticipated visual for "The Box"!

OnlineCrates

by

Angelislive

UFO Fev & Statik Selektah Drop 'Fresh Air' Album Featuring Termanology and More

Statik Selektah has done it again!

OnlineCrates

Will Metty and Crosstown Beezy Drop "Push It" To Rep Their Hometown

Check out this brand new track from North Carolina rappers Will Metty and Cross Town Beezy.

Shirley Ju

Mexcco - 'TrapBoy' ft. Slim 400, Young Drumma Boy, Swifty Blue

Los Angeles Rapper Mexcco Drops TrapBoy Project and Two New Visuals

OnlineCrates