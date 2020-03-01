IDK Ro - "Perricoco"

IDK Ro runs into Marvel character DEADPOOL for his "Perricoco" video

Video:

IDK Ro is a Las Vegas artist from Paramount, CA, where he picked up his knowledge of the Spanish language that you hear in this visual, but Ro strives to be lyrically focused utilizing entendres and pop culture references. Complimented by a bouncy rhythmic tone over the beat, "Perricoco" is strangely entertaining. Like how did this situation even happen? Nevertheless his accolades range from a placement on Sway In The Morning to a freestyle appearance on 98.5 KLUC so he is still developing his buzz but he's clearly extremely creative.

Influenced by Marvel Comics, old 90’s action films, and western themes, the feel in the beginning of the video and the Tarantino-like finish of "Perricoco" do not fail to entertain. The beat is produced by 44 Wrld who does the track justice with its blend of the guitar and 808 trap beats. Videographer and director CMDelux places his significant stamp on yet another IDK Ro classic video. Innovative camera angles and transitions solidify the duos impact.