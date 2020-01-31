AllHipHop
Login

Impact RH - 'Norf Pole'

OnlineCrates
by
-edited

Las Vegas has a talent with artist Impact RH

Hailing from Las Vegas, NV and singing and rapping his way through your speakers we have Impact RH who blends his songwriting prowess with his uncanny knack for producing infectious melodies. Finally releasing his awaited debut album, Norf Pole, the proejct consists of 12-tracks, that give us a view into everyday issues of North Las Vegas, also known as, Norf Town.

Paying tribute to his home, he keeps most of the production in-house with his Real Hits team, creating, at times, a murky picture of Sin City, while at other times showcasing it's sunny and carefree days.

Some might be familiar with Impact due to his regionally acclaimed 2017 mixtape, 200 Miles Norf, which included the breakout single, "Boricua," and was covered on the top of the top publications. You also might recognize the names Big Homie Stone or CMPLX from the former's many inclusions on the culture's top publications, or the latter's contributions to Roy Wood's Drake-assisted, breakout platinum single, "Drama." Either way, Norf Pole is without a doubt a star studded affair worth tapping into.

‎Norf Pole by Impact RH
‎Norf Pole by Impact RH
‎Album · 2020 · 12 Songs. Available with an Apple Music subscription. Try it free.
music.apple.com

https://open.spotify.com/album/375RQC9kxYQwdNnQ9Fn0fM

Norf Pole
Norf Pole
Norf Pole, an album by Impact RH on Spotify
open.spotify.com

Comments
Amillion The Poet Inspires With Banging New Track "Canada Flow" Featuring Jnè
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
2
Last Reply· by
loadedmp3
loadedmp3https://naijakobovibes.com.ng/qdot-jaiye-video-mp4-download
Quentin Miller Joins Saud and Pre Kai Ro
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
2
Last Reply· by
wayoman
wayomanhttps://fakazamusic.co
Polo G x Lil Tjay - "First Place"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Bun B - "In My Trunk" ft. Young Dolph, Maxo Kream
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Lil Baby - "Catch The Sun"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Blizz Vito Drops “Opp Down aka Ricky Ricky Ricky”
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Malik Rose- "Star" Video
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
loadedmp3
loadedmp3https://naijakobovibes.com.ng/fireboy-dml-like-i-do-mp3-download
dopeSMOOTHIES - "S'mores" Video
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Juvahn Follows Coachella Performance With New Single "That's What I Thought"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
PUKU - "Move Right Past"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment