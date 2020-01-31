Impact RH - 'Norf Pole'

​

Hailing from Las Vegas, NV and singing and rapping his way through your speakers we have Impact RH who blends his songwriting prowess with his uncanny knack for producing infectious melodies. Finally releasing his awaited debut album, Norf Pole, the proejct consists of 12-tracks, that give us a view into everyday issues of North Las Vegas, also known as, Norf Town.

Paying tribute to his home, he keeps most of the production in-house with his Real Hits team, creating, at times, a murky picture of Sin City, while at other times showcasing it's sunny and carefree days.

Some might be familiar with Impact due to his regionally acclaimed 2017 mixtape, 200 Miles Norf, which included the breakout single, "Boricua," and was covered on the top of the top publications. You also might recognize the names Big Homie Stone or CMPLX from the former's many inclusions on the culture's top publications, or the latter's contributions to Roy Wood's Drake-assisted, breakout platinum single, "Drama." Either way, Norf Pole is without a doubt a star studded affair worth tapping into.

​https://open.spotify.com/album/375RQC9kxYQwdNnQ9Fn0fM