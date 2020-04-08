Infamous Thierry- "Buss Down"

Infamous Thierry returns with new single!

(AllHipHop Music) Cameron Thierry, popularly known as Infamous Thierry, has continued his pursuit of seemingly disrupting the music industry with the release of thought-provoking yet entertaining works as he drops “Buss Down.”

The talented artist is looking to build on the success of “Projects" and “I Remember,” which have helped him to get over a million streams on Spotify.

Infamous Thierry also dropped the music video to “Projects” and has announced that his much-anticipated EP will be released in the third quarter of the year.

Infamous Thierry’s versatility, creativity, and ingenuity can be largely attributed to his diverse source of inspiration.

Influenced by the likes of Boosie Badazz, Webbie, Kevin Gates, and Lil Wayne, Thierry has been able to come up with his unique style of music. The talented rapper started music at the age of 7 and has not looked back since then, pouring his heart and soul into every line.

In his latest work titled “Buss Down,” Thierry tells the story of his life in a fun way as he talks about making a choice between spending his money on flashy things and getting back to hustle for more cash.

The song chronicles the artist’s growth from the release of “Projects” to the current stage in his career.

Infamous Thierry has worked hard to conquer the obstacles of the music industry, get the needed exposure, and find the right people to take his career to the next level.

“I guess jus’ not my career, but in life knowing that I have a God-given gift I must use to inspire...I want people to get inspired. I want to bring my own style to the industry and make great music and let the listeners witness my evolution,” he said.

In a similar vein, Thierry is working with several heavyweights in the industry as he continues to push his works to become a symbol of hope, motivation, and inspiration to his millions of followers and lovers of good music in different parts of the world.

Infamous Thierry is currently in heavy rotation in several markets and charting on Mediabase and the DRT.

The past 6 months have been phenomenal for the hip-hop act, performing in more than 50 shows across the country.

For more information about Infamous Thierry and his works, please visit Instagram @Infamous225, where he has 118K fans and his YouTube channel.