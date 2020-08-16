Insomniak973 Drops "Hate Me" Shaking Up 2020

New Jersey native Insomniak973 is a new artist you must know because he plans to take the music world by storm.

Now he turns back with a fierce new single “Hate Me” to shake up 2020, here to leave his mark in the music world and he’s coming in swinging.

“Hate Me” is a melodic verbal jab to every hater. Filled with smooth harps and heavy bass, this is sure to be the summer anthem of 2020. His life anthem? Quote: “Life’s short. Get to the bag."

Listen to Insomniak973 music on all streaming platforms and follow Insomniak973 on all social media.