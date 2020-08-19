iNTeLL, Son of U-God, Releases "Legacy Drip" Video via Tommy Boy

U-God's son was shot in the stomach in the mid 90's and had to learn how to walk again - now he's back rapping as "iNTeL

Dontae “iNTeLL” Hawkins is a Staten Island-born and raised rapper and he is the eldest son of U-God - from the iconic, Wu-Tang Clan. As you can imagine, his upbringing was far from normal. And even more so when a young Dontae Hawkins lived through a near-death experience. On March 13, 1994, while being escorted to a birthday party, Hawkins was shot through the abdomen. Caught in the crossfire, a nearby shooting almost took his life.

After several operations & years of physical therapy, Donate learned how to walk again. It was around this time he also decided to pick up a pen - which was right around his high school years. It was then that iNTeLL was born. Filled with determination and a passion for the arts, he went on to graduate from film school around the time he decided to also pursue music.