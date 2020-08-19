AllHipHop

Internet Money Goes Into a Fish Tank For "Lemonade" w/ Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav

OnlineCrates

Internet Money is a producer collective and their new project B4THESTORM is PACKED with features

Drip, drank, ice and all that good stuff is the primary focus on this track as Don Toliver, Gunna and Nav link up for a track that would definitely be killing the club scene if it weren't for COVID. Internet Money is a producer collective that has a SUPER loaded project coming to fans on August 28th and this Cole Bennett directed visual is leading the way. Under the sea just like Spongebob or at the bottom of a fish tank like Nemo the guys take a trip in an old school along the ocean floor dripping all the way. Tune in above and look out for B4THESTORM by Internet Money.

