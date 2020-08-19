Internet Money Goes Into a Fish Tank For "Lemonade" w/ Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav
OnlineCrates
Drip, drank, ice and all that good stuff is the primary focus on this track as Don Toliver, Gunna and Nav link up for a track that would definitely be killing the club scene if it weren't for COVID. Internet Money is a producer collective that has a SUPER loaded project coming to fans on August 28th and this Cole Bennett directed visual is leading the way. Under the sea just like Spongebob or at the bottom of a fish tank like Nemo the guys take a trip in an old school along the ocean floor dripping all the way. Tune in above and look out for B4THESTORM by Internet Money.