 Is Baltimore's Money Jake The Next Big Rapper From the DMV?

Money Jake has West Baltimore going crazy with 'Fooly'

Amidst the worldwide shutdown due to COVID-19, rampant police brutality and civil unrest a new star is rising in the DMV. Straight out of the heart of Baltimore, Money Jake has emerged taking his city by storm, block by block from West Baltimore's 1500 Stricker St. and outwards to the surrounding neighborhoods.

"I'm from the heart of Baltimore city, I'm from 1500 Stricker Street,we call it Endless Drive. I started rappin when BandHunta Izzy had done this challenge and my brother put me on to it. I did the challenge, and won it so I told my brother, 'I guess we rappin now,'" Money Jake said laughing.

Influenced by Baltimore music initially, Money Jake quickly took to the music of Chicago after relating to a similar struggle while growing up in the heart of Baltimore, which is notoriously and excessively compared to the HBO show The Wire.

"Coming up I was on more of the Baltimore music, I can't really say one kind of music but I like a lot of different rappers, Chief Keef and Chiraq was a real big influence in my music because I see the comparison and similarities to Baltimore and Chicago," Money Jake explained.

From his first tape Professional Shit Talker, back in 2018 until now, he can still see and feel the impact of his words in the streets as every day new people tell him they are down with his music solidifying his connection to the streets.

"They don't really give a tough guy a chance, because you in the mix and you always outside, they don't think you know how to be in the music game and how you can turn your mind around. But I can do it all, I'm outside and I can rap." Money Jake said of the biases people have towards street rappers who speak their mind. "Professional Shit Talker had a big impact for me, I still am getting good reviews on that one, I just haven't always had the right people to get the music out there and now we do with Von on the team. Von brings the people and the business, I got the music."