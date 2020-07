Black Thought never disappoints and his new single, "Thought vs Everybody" is no different!

You know the world's LEGENDARY Roots crew is woke! Don't even questions the method because you already know Black Thought is gonna make you rewind the track time and time again. If it comes down to it bar for bar, pound for pound, there are very few emcee's that even come close to delivering bars on the level that Black Thought has mastered.