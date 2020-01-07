Izzy Strange ft Freddie Gibbs- "What You Tryna Do" (Prod by Nada)

AllHipHop
Introducing Izzy Strange! Check out this PA rapper's connection with Freddie Gibbs!

Check out this reggae inspired joint from Pennsylvania rapper Izzy Strange! Gibbs goes crazy on this one! Raised in the rural area of Scottdale, Pennsylvania, Izzy was still no stranger to Hip Hop; drawing inspiration from the culture and music early on in life. As an artist, Izzy Strange is no stranger on the scene - having opened up for the likes of Cory Gunz, K Camp, Chris Webby, Blu & Exile, and more. 

Four years since releasing his debut album, "Dinner With My Enemies," the American rapper/songwriter closes out the year with the release of his Freddie Gibbs assisted single, "What You Tryna Do?" Produced by Nada, "What You Tryna Do?" finds Izzy and Freddie delivering melodic bars and rhymes over a Reggae inspired instrumental - with samples that asks, "When the violence goes down, what you tryna do?" 

