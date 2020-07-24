AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

J. Cole Unleashes "The King Climb Back" and "Lion King On Ice" Tracks

OnlineCrates

J. Cole returns with a few new singles as part of his 'Lewis Street' release via Dreamville / Roc Nation

After some people got mad at J. Cole for his politically charged No-Name controversy and the back and forth with songs about how to handle this police brutality crisis gripping America, the supremely talented and rightfully touted king of Dreamville returns in the form a new project titled 'Lewis Street." Enclosed with two new singles titled, "The King Climb Back" and "Lion King On Ice," J. Cole has delivered yet again. Yep he used the Disney analogy but what does it all mean? Be prepared to dig a little deeper as we take a listen to one of Hip-Hop's most prolific artists in their prime today. If anything this is once again a return to J. Coles roots and a seemingly motivational song about perseverance under duress.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

BigMuff274

JC And Calboy Are "Skyscrapin" On New Single

Calboy joins rapper JC on his smooth new motivational track "Skyscrapin"

OnlineCrates

by

vibe2hiphop

BSF (Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde & Heem) Drop New Video & Single “It’s Over”

Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos

OnlineCrates

by

$MKingpin

Eli Eli “Do The Karen” Music Video!

Eli Eli has arrived on the scene with a new song inspired by the “The Karen” controversy that is currently going viral in the news and on the web. The artist gave the track a hip-hop spin and a catchy flow, which really resonates with the audience on a deeper level!

AllHipHop Staff

ScHoolboy Q Joins Gorillaz For "PAC-MAN" in Episode Five of Song Machine

This Gorillaz visual with ScHoolboy Q is next next level !

OnlineCrates

Casey Jones II Asks "Can I Live?"

Casey Jones II is a rising lyrical hip-hop artist reigning from the hot, humid, and hostile swamps of Gainesville, Florida.

Shirley Ju

Leo Black Turns Up In "Squad" Visual

Watch the visual to "Squad" and turn up!

Shirley Ju

Newcomer OODaredevil Delivers Summery New Song Titled “Poles”

OODaredevil opened for Thouxanbanfauni and Teejayx6 on the Dallas stop of The Departed Tour

OnlineCrates

Chris Brown and Young Thug Make The Ladies "Go Crazy"

Breezy and Thugga drops a highly entertaining visual with tons of effects

OnlineCrates

Everything Coming Up "Roses" For SAINt JHN As Future Jumps On The Remix

SAINt JHN links up with Future for ANOTHER big remix!

OnlineCrates