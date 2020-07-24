J. Cole Unleashes "The King Climb Back" and "Lion King On Ice" Tracks

J. Cole returns with a few new singles as part of his 'Lewis Street' release via Dreamville / Roc Nation

After some people got mad at J. Cole for his politically charged No-Name controversy and the back and forth with songs about how to handle this police brutality crisis gripping America, the supremely talented and rightfully touted king of Dreamville returns in the form a new project titled 'Lewis Street." Enclosed with two new singles titled, "The King Climb Back" and "Lion King On Ice," J. Cole has delivered yet again. Yep he used the Disney analogy but what does it all mean? Be prepared to dig a little deeper as we take a listen to one of Hip-Hop's most prolific artists in their prime today. If anything this is once again a return to J. Coles roots and a seemingly motivational song about perseverance under duress.

