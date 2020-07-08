AllHipHop
J-Delice Goes "Raw" In New R&B Visual

OnlineCrates

Check out this sensual R&B joint from J-Delice

We always get some real sensual stuff from R&B artists and this visual is no different. Check it out as J-Delice gives you the music video for his track, "Raw." The visual is high quality imagery and its everything you would expect with a title like this. Stay tuned and find out what else he has to offer as he gets ready to release his New EP " CUT BOY." Since his first love-inspired single "What's Mine Is Yours" featuring the late Chinx, Connecticut's protege has dropped visual after visual but this sensual-but-direct ballad is strictly for the ladies with the desire to prove to all "REAL R&B Is Still Alive". Tune in and enjoy the visual above:

