The world famous JABBAWOCKEEZ show us how to do Drake's new Toosie Slide

With Drake's new joint "Toosie Slide" going viral on TikTok, Triller, Twitter, Facebook, IG and nearly every single social media platform, the JABBAWOCKEEZ give us a highly entertaining rendition of the the "Toosie Slide" dance which has now gone viral and is within the top 20 videos on Youtube. Tune in above: