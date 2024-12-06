Jack Harlow Collaborator Shloob Makes Moves With “Rotation”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shloob jumps out of Louisville to the big stage.

Shloob, a Louisville rapper, recently dropped a new track titled “Rotation.” Although his songs haven’t yet amassed over 500 views, his latest release found an unexpected platform: the 12-million-subscriber juggernaut, Genius. Notably, Shloob’s discography includes a track featuring Louisville’s most infamous export, Jack Harlow, who is signed to DJ Drama’s Generation Now label.

“Rotation” is a self-assured player’s anthem, with Shloob confidently rapping about keeping girls in rotation. The production, handled by Ric & Thadeus and Lodoni, immediately grabs the listener’s attention. Its captivating beat nearly takes over the track, maintaining high energy from start to finish. While the song carries moderate hit potential, its Genius feature raises eyebrows, highlighting a curious gap between its current traction and high-profile visibility.

Despite this, “Rotation” positions Shloob as an artist to watch, with a growing presence in Louisville’s evolving Hip-Hop scene.