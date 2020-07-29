AllHipHop
Jackboy Takes You On His Private Jet For "Lost Ties" Visual

OnlineCrates

Take a ride on a private jet with Pompano, Florida rapper Jackboy

Check it out as Jackboy drops the visual to his track "Lost Ties" Its the number seven video on Youtube today and its steadily climbing so we could see it in the top five videos on YouTube this week. In the visual Jackboy is draped up in Dior and we get an idea of what life is like on his private jet. Flying high in the air, Jackboy counts up his moolah and laments about the people in his life that never kept it 100. To put it simply, Jackboy shows the life he's living and stunts on the haters.

